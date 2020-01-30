Crews to remove sediment from Santa Cruz River

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For possibly the next three months, crews from Pima County will be preparing the Santa Cruz River for the monsoon.
They will be working in the riverbed, removing built-up sediment in preparation for heavy rains in an effort to reduce the chances of floods.
The work is scheduled to take place between Prince and Grant roads. Representatives of the county say they plan to remove 140,000 cubic yards of sediment.
The work requires crews to have as many as 350 trucks enter and exit the area each day. Crews will work from Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The west bank of the Loop between Grant and Prince will be closed during weekdays throughout the project. Loop users should plan on using the east bank path. The Loop will be open on the weekends.
The crews will take the sediment to an area north of Grant Road, where it will be used to create a nature park with water harvesting.
