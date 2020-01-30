Four members of ‘Get Money Gang’ plead guilty in drive-by shootings

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Four members of the “Get Money Gang” have pleaded guilty in connection with a string of drive-by shootings in Tucson.
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Marc Anthony Hatter received a 10-year prison term for three drive-by shootings that were “intended to increase the stature of a Tucson-area street gang.”
Hatter pleaded guilty to six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count each of disorderly conduct with a deadly weapon and illegally conducting an enterprise.
Isaiah Nikko Meza pleaded guilty to seven counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon or dangerous and one count each disorderly conduct with a deadly weapon and illegally conducting an enterprise. He faces between 5-13 years when he is sentenced March 30.
Israel Xavier Meza pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count each disorderly conduct with a deadly weapon and illegally conducting an enterprise. He faces between 5-13 years when he is sentenced March 30.
Erubiel Alexis Bojorquez pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly and one count of illegally conducting an enterprise. He was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison on Jan. 15.
Brnovich said the ATF, Tucson Police Department, Pima County Sheriff's Department began an investigation following four drive-by shootings that occurred in Tucson in December 2018.
Brnovich said the first two shootings happened Dec. 15, 2018.
"After an argument with two victims on Facebook, Hatter, along with the Meza brothers, committed two drive-by shootings where they believed the victims lived," Brnovich said in a news release.
The first shooting happened at an unoccupied home on West Virginia Street. The second shooting happened at an innocent family's home on West Dakota Street. No one was injured, but the home was hit several times, including the living room window.
Brnovich said the Meza brothers shot a teen in the hand during a drive-by shooting on Dec. 28, 2018.
On Dec. 29, 2018, a Tucson home was damaged by bullets, three of which hit a child's bedroom.
Video of the shooting was found on Hatter’s Facebook account, according to Brnovich.
