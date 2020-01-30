New landfill makes space for more trash, but not for long

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A local business is hoping a space-saving technique might keep landfills in business a little longer. Los Reales landfill just opened a new plot to put waste in.
City officials said the new landfill, which is the size of about 12 football fields, will last about five years.Tucson brings in about 2,500 to 3,000 tons of trash a day to the landfill.
Emily Rockey, marketing manager at Tank’s and Fairax Companies, is hoping to fill this up a little slower.
“The longer that we can extend the life of our landfill by preserving landfill space and keeping recyclables out of it, the better,” Rockey said.
They have a machine that crushes Styrofoam at the Tank’s on Speedway Boulevard. It takes about 40 pounds of loose Styrofoam and makes it the size of a briefcase.
“By some estimates, even a quarter to a third of landfill space, in general in our country, is made of foam,” she said.
Rockey is applying for grants and has dreams this could be a city or county-wide project to reduce the amount of space foams can take up in the landfills, like Los Reales, which is already precious real estate. The new plot of land cost a little more than $3 million to build. The landfill has about 70 to 100 years left in it.
“It’s not about the garbage today, it’s about the garbage we’ll manage for the next 30 years,” said Carlos Delatorre, director of environmental and general services for the City of Tucson.
Tucson diverts about 20 to 25 percent of trash as recycling, he said. In the long run, that’ll keep the landfill open about three more years.
“How many more decades could we get out of that landfill space by densifying our foam and keeping recyclables out of it?” Rockey said.
