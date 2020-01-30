Pedestrian dies after getting hit on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian died after getting hit by a large truck on Tucson’s south side late Thursday, Jan. 29.
The Tucson Police Department said it happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of East Silverlake Road and South Euclid Avenue.
Witnesses said the pedestrian was warned to get out of the road, but refused to move.
“When the witness tried to physically help the pedestrian out of the road, the pedestrian became belligerent and shoved the witness away,” the TPD said in a news release.
As the witness ran to the side of the road, they saw the pedestrian get hit by a large delivery truck.
The driver of the truck stopped and remained on the scene. The driver was not impaired and speed was not a factor in the accident, according to the TPD.
The identity of the pedestrian is being held pending notification of next of kin.
This is the second fatal pedestrian accident in Tucson this year.
