Traffic stop leads to counterfeit oxycodone seizure, two arrests

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - PCSD arrested 45-year old Veronica Jacquez and 23-year-old Odalis Leyva for Possession of a Narcotic Drug for Sale and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia after a traffic stop led to a narcotics bust on Ajo Highway.
On Wednesday, Jan. 29 at approximately 11 a.m., Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a passenger vehicle on Ajo Hwy. and South Camino De Oeste.
During the investigation, a K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics.
A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 87,000 “M-30” (counterfeit oxycodone) pills weighing about 21 lbs. and approximately 13 pounds of cocaine concealed in the vehicle.
The approximate street value of the pills seized was $435,000 and the approximate street value of the cocaine seized was approximately $150,000.
Last week, Phoenix Police seized the largest amount of fentanyl in Arizona history, when they took 24-year-old Marcelino Ontiveros Quintero into custody after they say he had 165,000 blue “M-30″ fentanyl pills in a car with him.
The approximate street value of the pills is roughly $3 million.
