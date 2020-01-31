AZ Weekend, Jan. 31

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Some of the biggest events of the year kick off this weekend in southern Arizona.
The Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase officially kicks off Saturday, Feb. 1.
This year’s event is expected to be bigger than ever with 51 individual shows around Tucson.
Discover dozens of exhibits with one-of-a-kind items and sparkle and shine.
Visit Tucson has the Official Tucson Gem Show Guide online and has everything you need to know on each show and how to get there.
The shows run through Feb. 16.
The sky’s the limit Saturday night with a Star Party at Catalina State Park.
Telescopes will be set up for you to spot the moon and other planets in our solar system.
Astronomers will be on site to guide you and answer questions.
The cost to get into the park is $7 per car and stargazing runs from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday is Law Enforcement Appreciation Day at the Pima Air and Space Museum.
Local agencies will have their vehicles and technology on display, even some helicopter landings.
All in addition to the more than 360 historic aircraft on display.
The event runs from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Tickets range from $10 to $16.50 with discounts for kids and groups.
Law enforcement members get in for free Saturday.
For a look at more things happening around southern Arizona and some deals – head to theazweekend.com.
