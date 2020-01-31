FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A+ weekend, big changes next week!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cool temps continue through the rest of the week with a BIG warm up this weekend... helloooo 70s! Enjoy it, because a strong cold front pushes through Monday into Tuesday bringing with it the chance for rain and mountain snow, as well as MUCH colder temps!
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with temps falling into the low 40s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
MONDAY: 40% chance of rain and mountain snow. Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. Windy.
TUESDAY: 10% chance of rain and mountain snow. Skies clearing with highs in the low 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly with highs in the mid 50s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s.
