FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A+ weekend, big changes next week!

By Stephanie Waldref | January 31, 2020 at 3:59 AM MST - Updated January 31 at 3:59 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cool temps continue through the rest of the week with a BIG warm up this weekend... helloooo 70s! Enjoy it, because a strong cold front pushes through Monday into Tuesday bringing with it the chance for rain and mountain snow, as well as MUCH colder temps!

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with temps falling into the low 40s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: 40% chance of rain and mountain snow. Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. Windy.

TUESDAY: 10% chance of rain and mountain snow. Skies clearing with highs in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly with highs in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s.

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.