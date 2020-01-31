High school students show off skills in construction competition

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Students from southern Arizona high schools are taking part in the Region 6 Skills USA Construction Championships at Catalina High School, trying to be the best of the best in their region.
Ten regional high schools are represented by 175 Career and Technical Education students trying to bring home a medal.
This is the fifth year of the competition and the third year it was hosted by Catalina.
Among the nine disciplines competitors can choose from are construction tech, carpentry, electrical, masonry plumbing and sheet metal. Local industry professionals from each discipline will judge the students on their work and technique.
Safety equipment and other equipment was provided by local companies.
The goal of the event is to get students interested in the construction field and for companies to recruit future employees.
