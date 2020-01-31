RESTAURANT REPORT CARD: Several facilities need improvements in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There’s good news for diners in Pima County this week.
No food facilities, hotels or schools were put on probation, according to accessible inspection reports from the Pima County Health Department.
But, there were some violations at a local Japanese restaurant, a gas station and even a daycare that had inspectors needing to see improvements.
According to the health department, the ‘needs improvement’ or NI hazard rating is given when there are up to four priority or priority foundation violations that were not corrected during the inspection. Those violations can range from not having a working sink to toxic chemicals, food temperatures and more.
My Little Angels Daycare received a NI hazard rating during a standard frequency inspection on Jan 17. The inspector noted there were carts blocking access to a handwashing sink.
An inspector noted Hana Tokyo on Calle Santa Cruz also needed to make some changes in the kitchen.
The inspector observed cooked eel and opened cooked shrimp/crab in refrigerators with no date labels for when the food items needed to be thrown out, which is a priority foundation violation. The report noted the employee said the eel was cooked "yesterday” and pre-packaged bags of cooked shrimp/crab were opened four days ago.
On Irvington Road, the Arco AM/PM had issues keeping some food items cold enough and dirty conditions when an inspector stopped by on Jan 15, leading to a NI hazard rating.
According to the report, some food items like cheese, milk, half & half and Naked juice were a few degrees warmer than the required temperature in a refrigerator. Many food establishments are cited for the violation, which can be an easy fix by operators.
The inspector also observed mold growing on the beverage shelving unit and plastic holders. According to the report, it was corrected quickly by cleaning the items.
As for the restaurants doing it right, here are a few spots around Pima County that have earned an “excellent” rating in January:
- The Little One: 151 N Stone Ave
- BBQ Rush Restaurant: 5151 South County Club Rd
- Le Cave’s Bakery & Donuts: 3950 E 22nd St
To check reports for restaurants, school campuses, campgrounds and lodging in Pima County, click HERE.
