Twitter, Pinterest crack down on voter misinformation
FILE - This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. Twitter and Pinterest are taking new steps to root out voting misinformation designed to suppress participation in the November 2020 elections. Twitter unveiled a new tool Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, that will make it easier for users in the U.S. to report tweets containing misleading information about registering to vote or casting a ballot. (Source: AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File/AP)
January 30, 2020 at 8:29 PM MST - Updated January 30 at 8:29 PM

(AP) - Twitter and Pinterest are rolling out new efforts to root out voting misinformation ahead of the November elections.

Twitter has created a new tool to make it easier for users to report tweets that broadcast false information about registering to vote or casting a ballot.

Pinterest, meanwhile, announced that it will remove posts that mislead people about when, how and where they can vote.

Most big social media platforms already prohibit material that seeks to suppress voting, but the companies say they want to do more to stop misinformation that might reduce turnout on Election Day.

