Arizona women’s basketball overtakes UCLA

TUCSON, Ariz. – Arizona earned their first win over a top-10 team since 2004 as the 16th-ranked Wildcats dominated No. 8 UCLA from the get go on Friday night in front of 7,407 fans at McKale Center for their fourth-straight win.
Aari McDonald scored 27 points and Sam Thomas had a season-high 20 points. It was Arizona’s best scoring output of the season as they shot 54.7 percent from the field and made 11 of their 24 three-point attempts.
The Wildcats did what they do best and suffocated the opponent on the defensive end, forcing the Bruins to shoot 34.4 percent from the field. McDonald finished the game with 27 points on 10-15 shooting and 3-6 from the field while Thomas made all four of her three-point attempts and was 8-10 from the free throw line for her 20 points.
Cate Reese pitched in 13 points and nine rebounds.
Player of the Game
Aari McDonald – She scored at least 24 points for the third-straight game as she had 27 tonight while making 10 of her 15 attempts. She had 14 alone in the first quarter and has scored in double-figures in 57-straight games, the longest active streak in the nation.
By the Numbers
16 – Arizona’s win over No. 8 UCLA is their first win over a top-10 team in 16 seasons.
57 – Aari McDonald has scored in double-figures in 57-straight games, the longest active streak in the nation.
92.5 – Arizona averages 92.5 points in their last two home games vs. UCLA.
20 – Arizona scored at least 20 points in each quarter tonight. Sam Thomas also scored a season-high 20 points.