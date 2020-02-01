Locals protest Remain in Mexico policy downtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crowds of people joined together in downtown Tucson Friday night to protest the Trump administration’s new Migrant Protection Protocol, better known as the Remain in Mexico policy.
A couple dozen people lined Congress Street outside the federal building to share their frustration with the policy. The protocol, which was enacted late last year, requires all individuals seeking entry into the U.S. without documentation to wait in Mexico for their immigration proceedings, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security website.
Protesters think it’s putting innocent people in danger.
“It’s just heartbreaking that people who are dropping everything, and leaving everything, and coming here because they believe what’s printed on the statue of liberty are being turned away at our border,” Rev. Mike Lonegran, a pastor at Church of the Painted Hills, said.
