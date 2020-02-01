Malayan tiger euthanized at Reid Park Zoo

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Staff at the Reid Park Zoo announced the death of 18-year-old Malayan tiger Baheem.
The geriatric cat lived beyond the median life expectancy of 16 years for his species, according to a release from the zoo.
“Baheem was such a fun tiger to train and care for," said Animal Care Supervisor Rebecca Edwards. "He would make chuffing sounds when keepers would greet him in the morning and was always enthusiastic about special treats like bones and popsicles.”
The release stated Baheem started to develop conditions like arthritis and chronic kidney disease over the last few years, and recently developed pancreatic insufficiency and chronic inflammatory bowel disease. All are common in older cats, according to zoo staff.
The release described the tiger’s final days with the following statement:
Over the past few weeks, Baheem’s health started to decline. He was brought up to the Zoo’s Animal Health Center as his appetite decreased. His health exam confirmed ongoing arthritis, kidney disease, pancreatic insufficiency, and chronic inflammatory bowel disease, but also revealed valley fever and a greatly enlarged spleen. The Zoo’s veterinarian had been treating Baheem for these conditions and although he responded to medications initially, they were no longer effective for him. He was humanely euthanized on Friday, January 31.
Baheem and his companion Sita have greeted visitors as the first animals to be seen near the Zoo entrance, according to staff at the zoo. Sita, who also turned 18 last spring, is still at the zoo.
“While Sita and Baheem were only together for breeding cycles, they could see and hear one another while on habitat daily," said Director of Zoo Operations Sue Tygielski. "Animal care staff will monitor Sita in the coming weeks as we expect the loss of Baheem to impact her as well. Our staff can provide more training time with Sita for companionship and more enrichment as well.”
It is estimated there are fewer than 350 Malayan tigers in the wild, according to the release. Staff say you can aid the survival of this species by supporting companies that use sustainably harvested palm oil, thereby preserving important tiger habitat.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.