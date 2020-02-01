Midtown house fire kills one person, two pets

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A house fire in midtown claimed the life of one person early Saturday morning.
Crews with the Tucson Fire Department were called to a house on the 1800 block of north Belvedere Avenue, which is located just off Pima Street, at around 7:40 a.m. Feb. 1, according to a news release from the city. When firefighters arrived on scene nine minutes later, bystanders told them one person was trapped inside.
Firefighters pulled a women from the front door of the house, where crews saw heavy smoke. Tucson fire crews attempted live-saving measures but the woman died despite their efforts, according to the release. Units searched the wreckage for other victims and found a dog and cat, who both died in the flames, according to the release.
The crew, which consisted of 16 units and 32 firefighters controlled the fire one minute after arriving on scene. There were no injuries to firefighters and the cause of the blaze is still under investigation.
