ONLY ON KOLD: Investigation into arrest of teenage quadruple amputee heads to county attorney

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An explosive video, first obtained by KOLD News 13, showed a Pima County deputy’s run-in with a 15-year-old quadruple amputee late last year.
The video, which can be watched below, went viral and made news around the world.
GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Below is raw video from the incident. It contains foul language some viewers may find offensive.
KOLD News 13 has learned the Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the incident is complete and the report is headed to the Pima County Attorney’s Office.
We do not yet know what, if any, recommendations the report makes. We also don’t know what the county attorney plans to do with the report.
Joel Feinman, the director of the Pima County Public Defender Office, says to his knowledge, the county attorney’s office has never returned a charge of excessive use of force against a deputy.
The shocking incident happened in September 2019, when a deputy was called to a group home in the Tucson area.
The teen, in a group home after being abandoned by his family, apparently kicked over a garbage can and verbally threatened a worker. That’s why the deputy was called to the home.
The deputy can been seen wrestling the teen to the floor and handcuffing him, as the teen is heard shouting and swearing.
The charges against the teen were dropped by the attorney’s office Nov. 14, one day after KOLD News 13 released the video.
One day later, the deputy involved in the incident was identified as Manuel Van Santen, an 11-year veteran of the PCSD.
On Nov. 18, Sheriff Mark Napier released a statement and said the department was investigating the incident.
On Nov. 22, Van Santen’s attorney hosted a news conference and released a statement that blasted the group home as a “place that is notorious for chaos and poor supervision of the residents.”
On Dec. 27, KOLD News 13 learned that the county had been dealing with a major spike in deputy responses to the group home.
According to the PCSD, deputies were called to the Vision Quest facility on River Road just twice in 2018 and nearly 150 times in 2019.
