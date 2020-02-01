OVERNIGHT: Man shot near Irvington and Country Club

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to reports of a shooting early Saturday morning south of Tucson city limits.
The investigation closed Irvington Road east of Country Club Boulevard for several hours, according to an alert from PCSD. Department spokesman Deputy James Allerton stated that intersection has since reopened.
Emergency crews from Rural Metro Fire rushed one man, who had been shot, to the hospital with minor injuries.
The investigation has cleared from the scene but remains active. Anyone with information about what happened should contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department or share tips anonymously through 88-CRIME.
