Pima Air and Space Museum celebrates Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officers and representatives from local and national agencies came together at the Pima Air and Space Museum on Saturday to celebrate Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.
It was the first time the museum held the event, according to an email from Pima County Sheriff’s Department Deputy James Allerton. Multiple local and state agencies, including representatives from Border Patrol, state rangers and airport police, brought equipment special to their operations to share with each other and museum patrons.
