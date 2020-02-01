Raytheon chooses Tucson for combined company headquarters

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson will serve as one of two national headquarters for Raytheon Missiles and Defense and Raytheon Intelligence and Space, both new names that come from a planned merger with United Technologies.
John Patterson, director of public relations for Raytheon, said officials announced the new names and headquarter locations earlier today.
“We shared with our employees that upon merger close, our consolidated businesses will be named Raytheon Missiles & Defense and Raytheon Intelligence & Space. They’ll be headquartered in Tucson, Arizona and Arlington, Virginia respectively. We look forward to sharing more information once the merger closes – anticipated early in the second quarter of this year,” he said in a statement.
The move follows a buyout of its partner Vista Equity Partners LLC in minority stake in Forcepoint earlier this year. The deal cost the company $588 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Once completed, the merger would create the world’s second largest defense company, according to WSJ.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.