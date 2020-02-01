Smuggler sentenced to 17 years in prison for 2017 pursuit

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A district judge charged a convicted human smuggler to 204 months in prison for shooting at Border Patrol agents during a 2017 high-speed pursuit.
Roberto Ramirez, 23, was sentenced Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 after pleading guilty to one count of human smuggling, three counts of assault on a federal officer and one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney’s Office.
On Christmas Eve 2017, Ramirez attempted to smuggle two undocumented men into the U.S. and fled through a Border Patrol check point on Interstate 19, driving at around 100 miles per hour. Three agents chased after Ramirez, who shot at them with his revolver, according to the release. When his firearm was out of ammunition, Ramirez attempted to reload his weapon but lost control of the vehicle, which rolled several times.
One of the undocumented men traveling in the vehicle was thrown from the car and suffered serious injuries. The other man suffers permanent injuries to one of his eyes, according to the release.
