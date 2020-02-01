TUSD students combine technology with fashion design

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Unified School District students have incorporated electricity in clothing design and will showcase their pieces at the second annual Make Fashion Edu STEM Runway show Saturday.
Students at Hollinger K-8, Drachman Montessori K-8 Magnet and Pueblo High Schools have worked in after-school classes since October to design pieces for tomorrow’s show.
“We can’t really separate science from art,” instructor and producer for the fashion show, Twila Busby said. “It’s all together and that’s the purpose of it, to create and do.”
Busby said the students learned block coding and how to make a circuit to have electricity and lights in the clothing pieces.
Third grader Victoria Espinosa designed a dress with lights running throughout and placed a device into a stuffed animal to control them.
“I programmed it, so when I shake it, the lights turn off,” Espinosa said.
Each student’s clothing design has a unique inspiration and story. Fifth grade student Brandon Gutierrez’s love for astronomy inspired a galaxy theme. Flower drawings decorate third grader Alissa Megoullo’s dress.
“Las flores because of my mom, everywhere we moved she always had plants,” Megoullo said. “She always had a garden and plants inside of our house.”
Ellington Reed, a fifth grader, made a colorful light-up dog mask. He said his design represents acceptance and treating everyone equally.
“People are mistreating people and animals negatively,” he said. “I want that to change because we should all be open minded to each other.”
Many of the students voiced their excitement and nervousness ahead of tomorrow’s fashion show.
“I kinda feel like I’m clumsy,” Reed said. “I kinda feel like I’m gonna fall off the stage.”
The program is funded in part by a TEP-sponsored grant from the Education Enrichment Foundation.
The Make Fashion Runway show is open to the public and begins at 4:30 p.m. at the Dunbar Pavillion.
