FBI arrests former Raytheon employee accused of taking secret information abroad

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A former Raytheon employee was arrested last week, accused of taking classified defense material abroad without proper clearance.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested 48-year-old engineer Wei Sun on Friday, Jan. 24 after the department claims he took his computer, which held important information about missile projects, to multiple countries, according to court documents.
Sun told his employer he planned to leave the country and take his computer with him. Raytheon officials told Sun that he shouldn’t take his computer with him because it would be in violation of company policy and prohibited under federal export control law.
While out of the country, Sun accessed the company network from his computer and told officials he was resigning from the company. He then disclosed that he took his computer outside the U.S., according to court records.
Raytheon officials interviewed Sun on Jan. 15 and told them he only took his computer to Singapore and the Philippines, omitting the fact that he took the device to China, Cambodia and Hong Kong, according to court documents.
Sun, a Chinese-born American citizen, was arrested in Tucson. He was employed by Raytheon for 10 years.
