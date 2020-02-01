FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Soak up these 70s because big changes our heading our way by next week!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A strong cold front is going to move through early next week bringing us a slight chance for rain and snow showers, gusty winds and much colder temperatures. Daytime highs will struggle to get out of the 40s by Tuesday.
TONIGHT: Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40s.
TOMORROW: Sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 70s.
MONDAY: Partly to mainly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 60s due to a strong KOLD front. 30% chance of rain/snow flurries with gusty winds!
TUESDAY: Chilly! Highs dropping into the upper 40s. Mainly sunny skies.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the lower 50s.
THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s.
FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-70s.
