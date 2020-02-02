UPDATE: Life-threatening injuries for motorcycle rider in crash on Tucson’s SE side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police in Tucson have closed the southbound lanes of Kolb Road near Stella Road to investigate a crash Saturday night.
Sgt. Pete Dugan, a spokesman for Tucson Police Department, said officers responded just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday, February 1.
The crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle, according to Dugan.
An update from Dugan just before 8:00 p.m. stated the motorcycle rider was a man who suffered life-threatening injuries. Drivers are asked to avoid this area.
