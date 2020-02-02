UPDATE: Life-threatening injuries for motorcycle rider in crash on Tucson’s SE side

(Source: Raycom)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | February 1, 2020 at 7:04 PM MST - Updated February 1 at 7:59 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police in Tucson have closed the southbound lanes of Kolb Road near Stella Road to investigate a crash Saturday night.

Sgt. Pete Dugan, a spokesman for Tucson Police Department, said officers responded just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday, February 1.

The crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle, according to Dugan.

An update from Dugan just before 8:00 p.m. stated the motorcycle rider was a man who suffered life-threatening injuries. Drivers are asked to avoid this area.

Return to this story for details on this developing situation.

