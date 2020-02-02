PCSD locates lost hiker near Thimble Peak

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1 the Pima County Sheriffs Department got a call from a 24-year-old male that got lost after hiking near Thimble Peak.
PCSD says he had left the trail and was lost, but in a safe spot.
He was located by the Sheriff’s Department airplane and deputies kept in contact with him throughout the night.
This morning, the Sheriffs Department helicopter was able to pick him up and take him to safety.
Fortunately, this incident ended well, but The Pima County Sheriff’s Department Would like to remind hikers to stay on the trail and always be prepared in case you have to stay out longer than you had planned.
