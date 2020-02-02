Tucson couple sends thousands of masks to China

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the Coronavirus continues to spread, Southern Arizonans are stepping up to help keep people safe.
Tina Liao and her husband Jinshan Tang along with the Tucson Chinese Cultural Center have donated over 5,000 masks to Wuhan and another one thousand to the Tucson community.
A cause that started after Liao heard people in Tucson couldn’t get their hands on any.
“It’s the local people who complained they couldn’t find any masks," said Liao.
As owners of an engineering company, Liao and her husband can purchase them in bulk. So an order went out for the community here.
"We ordered a couple dozen and we ran out right away.”
The need was growing here and across the globe. So to help offset the shipping costs, the Chinese Cultural Center is selling an additional 600 masks for $2.00.
Liao's concern for this virus grew as well as her daughter happened to be in China. They also canceled their plans to visit China in March.
"We didn’t know how bad it was. So we still let her go as we planned. She went back for Chinese New Year," explained Liao.
The first solution was to get their daughter home. She landed Saturday in Tucson, but will not be spending time with them at their house.
She’s at a condo, quarantined for safety.
"We made sure she has enough things inside her house so she can stay there for two weeks.”
While her daughter rests from the travel, their masks are on their way to China. Going directly to those who are out taking care of others.
"We're sending them specifically to hospitals. We wanted to make sure people on the front lines got this," said Liao.
It’s a gesture they didn’t think twice about.
“They need help, I can help. So, I help.”
One Liao hopes others begin to open up to.
"With everybody’s help I think we can do more for the people in china and in Wuhan.”
The Tucson Chinese Cultural Center is still accepting monetary donations to help China.
You can call (520) 292-6900 or stop by to donate.
