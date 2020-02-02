Ultra-marathoner runs 12 hours for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Long-distance runner Dan Heston ran 250 laps around the Tucson High School track, equaling the distance of two and a half marathons, Saturday to raise money for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.
Other runners joined Heston on the track as he ran from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. He said he surpassed his $15,000 goal to help fight hunger locally.
Heston shared his secret to distance running. For him, it’s all mind over matter.
“You just push on through it and you just keep going,” Heston said.
He said mile 45 is his most challenging part of a long-distance run.
“Your body starts to get tired and you slow down,” he said. “Your body starts to break down and you slow down a little bit further but when you get closer to the end you kind of get rejuvenated."
Runners and non-runners made laps around the track. Michelle Senner, a runner and member of Team Hoyt Arizona, said she admires Hoyt’s dedication.
“He’s inspiring to so many of us who are trying to run longer and further,” she said. “He’s just so nice and inclusive.”
Heston has a history of running long distances to benefit the Community Food Bank. He ran 106 miles on the El Tour de Tucson route in 2017.
Money raised by Dan’s Run will help combat hunger in the five counties — Cochise, Graham, Greenlee and Santa Cruz — the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona serves. A donation of $1 can provide four meals.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.