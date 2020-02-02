WILDCATS: Men’s basketball beats Washington State on the road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Washington State Cougars could not contain the University of Arizona Wildcats Saturday night in Pullman, WA.
Arizona transfer Stone Gettings led all players in scoring with 19 points. The forward pulled down 12 rebounds as well.
Freshman Zeke Nnaji had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Fellow freshman Nico Mannion put up 14 points of his own with 4 boards and 4 assists.
The Wildcats were up at the half 32-23. They maintained their lead with a final score of 66-49.
That gives Arizona a 15-6 record. They’re back at McKale Center Thursday night to host USC. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.
