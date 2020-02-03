ACTION DAY: Wind advisory in effect much of Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather Team has called for an Action Day for Monday, Feb. 3, because of wind in the forecast.
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for most of Cochise, Graham and Greenlee counties and eastern portions of Pima and Santa Cruz counties. Winds of 25 to 35 mph and gusts to 50 mph are expected in the valleys with 30 to 40 mph winds and 60 mph gusts in the mountains.
Watch for difficult driving conditions and areas of blowing dust.
Daytime highs will struggle to get out of the 40s by Tuesday. Overnight lows fall to below freezing for several nights.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 60s. 30 percent chance of rain/snow flurries with gusty winds.
MONDAY NIGHT: Freeze warning in effect. Mostly clear with overnight lows in the upper 20s.
TUESDAY: Cold! Highs dropping into the upper 40s. Mainly sunny skies.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the lower 50s.
THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s.
FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
SUNDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
