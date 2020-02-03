Brooke’s Bargains: Free Ride to the Gem Show

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 2020 Gem Show is in full swing. Keep a little more money in your pocket for gems by taking advantage of Gem-Ride.
The City of Tucson’s FREE shuttle system connects parking areas with 43 Gem, Mineral, Fossil, and Bead shows around town. You can catch the shuttle through February 16th.
You’ll want to park at any Downtown Garage or Shuttle/Parking Hubs. Find those locations here. You can pick from 40 stops Everywhere from Kino to Casino del Sol.
