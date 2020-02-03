CHECK YOUR TICKETS: $105,000 Fantasy 5 jackpot ticket sold in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - You may have hit the lottery!
The Fantasy 5 jackpot was hit on Saturday, Feb. 1 and the winning ticket was sold in Tucson. According to Arizona State Lottery officials, the winning $105,000 Fantasy 5 ticket was sold at Walmart at 2550 S. Kolb Road in Tucson.
The lucky individual matched five out of the five numbers. The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing were 16, 24, 34, 37, 39. The winner has until July 30 to claim their prize.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.