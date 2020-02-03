FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Big winter system moving through!

By Stephanie Waldref | February 3, 2020 at 4:02 AM MST - Updated February 3 at 4:02 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Daytime highs will struggle to get out of the 40s by Tuesday. Overnight lows fall to below freezing for several nights.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 60s. 30% chance of rain/snow flurries with gusty winds!

TONIGHT: Freeze warning in effect. Mostly clear with overnight lows in the upper 20s.

TUESDAY: Cold! Highs dropping into the upper 40s. Mainly sunny skies.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

