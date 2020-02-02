FIRST ALERT FORECAST: We’re going to be ditching our tank tops for sweaters by next week!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Daytime highs will struggle to get out of the 40s by Tuesday. Overnight lows fall to below freezing for several nights.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the upper-40s.
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 60s due to a strong KOLD front. 30% chance of rain/snow flurries with gusty winds!
TUESDAY: Chilly! Highs dropping into the upper 40s. Mainly sunny skies.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the lower 50s.
THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s.
FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-70s.
SUNDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the lower-70s.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.