FIRST ALERT FORECAST: We’re going to be ditching our tank tops for sweaters by next week!

A cold front is going to sweep through bringing rain/snow showers and much colder temperatures.

By Jaclyn Selesky | February 2, 2020 at 5:13 PM MST - Updated February 2 at 5:17 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Daytime highs will struggle to get out of the 40s by Tuesday. Overnight lows fall to below freezing for several nights.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the upper-40s.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 60s due to a strong KOLD front. 30% chance of rain/snow flurries with gusty winds!

TUESDAY: Chilly! Highs dropping into the upper 40s. Mainly sunny skies.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the lower-70s.

