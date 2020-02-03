Four WWII chaplains remembered in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Four fallen chaplains from World War II were honored Sunday afternoon in Tucson.
The City of Tucson Veterans Affairs Committee organized the memorial service at Kino Veterans Memorial Park.
Known as the Four Chaplains, the men courageously gave their lives on board the U.S.A.T. Dorchester shortly after midnight on February 3, 1943.
Their ship was hit by a torpedo and began to sink. The chaplains helped troops into life rafts and gave up their own life jackets to four men who didn’t have them. The chaplains then knelt down in prayer on the deck as the ship sank.
Congress voted in 1961 to posthumously give the four chaplains a special Medal of Heroism. They were:
- Ch.(Lt.) Alexander Goode, a Jewish Rabbi
- Ch.(Lt.) George Fox, a Methodist Minister
- Ch. (Lt.) Clark Poling, a Dutch Reformed Minister
- Ch. (Lt.) John Washington, a Roman Catholic Priest
