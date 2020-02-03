Neighbor alerts family of 12 to fire, everyone safe

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A family of 12 was displaced by a fire at their home near Alvernon Way and Kleindale Road early on Monday, Feb. 3.
According to the Tucson Fire Department, two adults and 10 children were able to escape the fire safely because a neighbor noticed the fire and alerted the family.
Fire crews found the fire in a laundry room attached to the house in the 3900 block of East Hardy Road and were able to extinguish it before it got into the rest of the house.
The residents were forced out of the house because of smoke damage and will be staying elsewhere with family.
The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation and damages have not yet been determined.
