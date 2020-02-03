Police: Arizona mother dies following medical episode, falls and smothers 4-month-old son

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An Arizona mother died following a medical episode and then fell on and smothered her 4-month-old son, authorities said.
According to AZ Family, police said a man called 911 at around 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the home in the area of McClintock Drive and Baseline Road.
Tempe police said they discovered the body of 38-year-old Larinique Meadows and 4-month-old Denari Meadows.
During the investigation, they discovered that Larinique Meadows had been researching symptoms of chest pain on her phone.
The father of the child told officers he woke up after working a late shift when he discovered the bodies downstairs. The man told officers that he saw that Larinique was on top of the child. They believe Denari Meadows had suffocated.
“It is a very, very tragic incident.” said Det. Greg Bacon, a TPD spokesman.
Police believe that Larinique Meadows had a heart condition and had passed away when she fell on top of the child.
Tempe police said there was no evidence of foul play.
