WILDCATS: Women’s team wins fifth straight

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona women’s basketball team won their fifth straight with a victory of USC at McKale Center on Sunday, February 2.
Ranked 16th in the nation, the 'cats just passed their regular season win total from last year, according to a release from the team. It stated they’ve also tied the number of conference wins from last season.
Aari McDonald led the Wildcats in scoring with 20 points. It was her fourth straight game with at least 20 points, according to a release from the team.
Cate Reese contributed 18 points and pulled down 17 rebounds, which ties her career-high.
The Wildcats won by a final score 73-57. They’re traveling to Oregon for a rematch with the 3rd-ranked Ducks. Arizona lost 71-64 in the first meeting in January.
