Woman who kicked sheriff’s sergeant sentenced to jail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson woman who kicked a sheriff’s sergeant during a 2016 arrest, causing him to lose an eye, has learned her sentence.
Yesennia Gonzalez pleaded guilty in December to aggravated assault and extreme DUI.
According to a spokeswoman at Pima County Superior Court, Gonzalez was sentened on Monday, Feb. 3, to 90 days in jail for the assault and nine days in jail for the DUI. She will also serve 8 years of probation and was ordered to pay $20,000 restitution and perform 200 hours of community service. She is also ordered to earn a GED.
During her stay in jail, she will be allowed work and treatment furloughs.
Her sentences will run concurrently with credit for 18 days of time served.
Sgt. Mark Bustamante of the Pima County Sheriff’s Department arrested Gonzalez for driving under the influence near Drexel Road and Alvernon Way on Dec. 10, 2016. After Bustamante handcuffed Gonzalez, a statement from the sheriff’s department claimed she became “physically resistant and deliberately began kicking," then “intentionally kicked traffic unit Sgt. Mark Bustamante in his left eye with the heel of her boot.”
Bustamante was taken to the hospital but his eye could not be saved.
