ACTION DAY: Hard freeze warning issued for Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather Team has called for an Action Day for Tuesday night-Wednesday morning, Feb. 4-5, because of cold temperatures in the forecast.
The National Weather Service has issued a hard freeze warning for 11 p.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday for most of Pima County, including the Tucson metro area, and southern and eastern parts of Pinal County. Low temperatures are expected to fall to between 20 and 26 degrees.
TUESDAY: Cold! Highs dropping into the upper 40s. Sunny skies.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Hard freeze warning in effect. Mostly clear with overnight lows in the mid 20s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 50s.
THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s.
FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
SUNDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s. Breezy.
Track the latest weather alerts with the News 13 First Alert weather app, which is available for free HERE.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.