Arizona’s McDonald collects multiple honors

TUCSON, Ariz. – Aari McDonald, who is coming off a tremendous weekend as the Wildcats swept the L.A. schools for the first time since 2005, was named Pac-12 Player of the Week and was named to the Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 Watch List on Monday.
Against UCLA and USC, she averaged 23.5 points, 4.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game while shooting 57% from the field and 92% from the line. On the season, she leads the Pac-12 with 20.8 points and 2.7 steals per game. She also averages six rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.
McDonald has scored in double-figures in 58-straight games, her entire Arizona career and the longest active streak in the nation and moved into eighth place all-time on the Arizona scoring list after scoring 20 vs. USC on Sunday. She is averaging 21.8 points per game in Pac-12 play and has scored 24 or more in four of her last six games.
No other player in the country averages at least 20 points, six rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.
The Fresno native has received a ton of national recognition this season, and her accolades are as follows.
- Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 (Feb. 3)
- Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Midseason Team (Jan. 23)
- Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 (Jan. 8)
- Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Watch List (Dec. 5)
- Ann Meyers Drysdale USBWA Player of the Week (Nov. 19)
- ESPNw Player of the Week (Nov. 18)
- Pac-12 Player of the Week (Nov. 18)
- Preseason Ann Meyers Drysdale Award
- Wooden Award Preseason Top 30
- Preseason Wade Trophy Watch List
McDonald and the Wildcats, who are ranked No. 12 in the country, will face a pair of top-10 teams this weekend as they travel to the Oregon schools with the third-ranked Ducks first on Friday.