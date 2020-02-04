AZ mother who admitted to smothering her children pleas not guilty

Rachel Henry is facing murder charges after allegedly admitting to smothering her three young children in their Phoenix home. (Source: Phoenix Police Department)
February 4, 2020 at 3:22 PM MST - Updated February 4 at 3:22 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Phoenix mother who police say admitted to smothering her three young children has pleaded not guilty at her arraignment on Tuesday morning according to KPHO.

22-year-old Rachel Henry has pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder after police allege Henry admitted to smothering her three children in their home on Jan. 20.

Phoenix Police were called to a home near 24th Street and Southern Avenue, where they were greeted by three adults in the home.

Henry’s children were a 3-year-old boy, 2-year-old girl and 7-month-old girl.

