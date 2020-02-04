FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Coldest temps of the season are here!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A strong upper level trough is pushing through the western portion of the US. For us, that means strong winds Monday, with MUCH colder temps to follow. Freeze Warning in effect for Tuesday morning and a Hard Freeze Warning in effect for Wednesday morning. Daytime highs will struggle to get out of the 40s by Tuesday. Luckily, the cold temps move out leaving us with another picture perfect weekend.