FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Coldest temps of the season are here!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A strong upper level trough is pushing through the western portion of the US. For us, that means strong winds Monday, with MUCH colder temps to follow. Freeze Warning in effect for Tuesday morning and a Hard Freeze Warning in effect for Wednesday morning. Daytime highs will struggle to get out of the 40s by Tuesday. Luckily, the cold temps move out leaving us with another picture perfect weekend.
TUESDAY: Cold! Highs dropping into the upper 40s. Sunny skies.
TONIGHT: Hard freeze warning in effect. Mostly clear with overnight lows in the mid 20s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 50s.
THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s.
FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
SUNDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s. Breezy.
