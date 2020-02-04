Former Commander of Arizona Air National Guard to join Sen. Sinema at State of the Union

Major General Ted Maxwell served in the U.S. Air Force for over 34 years. During his years of military experience, Major General Maxwell established himself as a leader capable of motivating and managing a large diverse workforce. Ted retired as a Major General in 2018. His final military position was as the Commander of the Arizona Air National Guard. In that role he oversaw and was responsible for over 2,700 Airmen and the operations of units flying the F-16, the KC-135 and the MQ-9 aircraft supporting the Air Force at home and abroad. Ted has extensive experience working with Congress, with government officials and with foreign dignitaries. He has over 4,600 flying hours predominately in the F-16. Today, Ted serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Southern Arizona Leadership Council where he is focused on growing Tucson by focusing on education, infrastructure, healthcare, governance as well as economic growth and innovation.