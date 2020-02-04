Former Commander of Arizona Air National Guard to join Sen. Sinema at State of the Union

WASHINGTON – Arizona senior Senator Kyrsten Sinema announced today that Major General Ted Maxwell, USAF, Ret. of Tucson will be her guest at this year’s State of the Union address.
Major General Maxwell is an Air Force veteran of 34 years and is the former Commander of the Arizona Air National Guard. He now serves as President and CEO of the Southern Arizona Leadership Council.
“Major General Maxwell’s legacy of service is inspiring; he served our country and led Arizona servicemembers for over 30 years and now works to expand opportunities in Tucson and across our state,” said Sinema, who serves on the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee. “I will continue working across the aisle to support Arizona servicemembers, veterans, and their families.”
“It is an honor to be Senator Sinema’s guest at the State of the Union address,” said Ted Maxwell, Major General (Ret.), United States Air Force. “As the former Commander of the Arizona Air National Guard, I know how important it is to have Arizona leaders standing up for our servicemembers and veterans and keeping our country safe. I have seen Senator Sinema’s commitment to our Armed Forces and veterans first hand and her steadfast support is greatly appreciated. As President and CEO of the Southern Arizona Leadership Council, I thank Senator Sinema for her engagement and support of our region’s business community and her recent leadership on the USMCA.”
Major General Ted Maxwell served in the U.S. Air Force for over 34 years. During his years of military experience, Major General Maxwell established himself as a leader capable of motivating and managing a large diverse workforce. Ted retired as a Major General in 2018. His final military position was as the Commander of the Arizona Air National Guard. In that role he oversaw and was responsible for over 2,700 Airmen and the operations of units flying the F-16, the KC-135 and the MQ-9 aircraft supporting the Air Force at home and abroad. Ted has extensive experience working with Congress, with government officials and with foreign dignitaries. He has over 4,600 flying hours predominately in the F-16. Today, Ted serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Southern Arizona Leadership Council where he is focused on growing Tucson by focusing on education, infrastructure, healthcare, governance as well as economic growth and innovation.
Major General Maxwell was a 1984 graduate of the United States Air Force Academy earning a Bachelor’s of Science. He received his Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Arizona in 2014. Additionally, he serves on the Board of Directors for the Arizona Town Hall, the Tucson Hispanic Chamber, the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl and Tucson Values Teachers.