Grand jury indicts Rio Rico man accused of tax evasion, fraud

This investigation was performed by the Arizona Curbstoning Enforcement Task Force made up of Arizona Department of Transportation, and the Arizona Department of Revenue, in cooperation with the attorney general’s office. Following a lead, ACE-TF detectives discovered cars listed for sale by the same owner on its website with the same contact phone number. Detectives also discovered the phone number was associated with approximately 112 other used car ads within that same period. It is alleged that the cars were not for sale by individuals rather marketed by Randolph Ezrre Wholesale Auto Sales.