Grand jury indicts Rio Rico man accused of tax evasion, fraud

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Arizona grand jury indicted a Rio Rico man for allegedly failing to pay sales tax on used car sales.
According to information from state Attorney General Mark Brnovich, Randolph Ezrre was indicted with fraudulent schemes and artifices, and 11 counts of filing a false tax return for the sales in 2017 and 2018.
Randolph Ezrre Wholesale Auto Sales is accused of selling multiple used cars to the public without remitting the tax due on those transactions. For tax years 2017 and 2018, Ezrre allegedly filed false tax returns claiming he had no taxable sales. According to the attorney general’s office, he had about $313,145 in taxable sales and would have owed approximately $26,930 in taxes to the state.
This investigation was performed by the Arizona Curbstoning Enforcement Task Force made up of Arizona Department of Transportation, and the Arizona Department of Revenue, in cooperation with the attorney general’s office. Following a lead, ACE-TF detectives discovered cars listed for sale by the same owner on its website with the same contact phone number. Detectives also discovered the phone number was associated with approximately 112 other used car ads within that same period. It is alleged that the cars were not for sale by individuals rather marketed by Randolph Ezrre Wholesale Auto Sales.
According to ADOT, a person is only allowed to sell, offer to sell, exchange or negotiate up to six vehicles in any 12 consecutive months without a used motor vehicle license.
Unlicensed car dealers who sell vehicles on street corners or vacant lots are referred to as “curbers” or “curbstoners.”
