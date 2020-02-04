Here’s your daily dose of cat facts

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Many of us think of our cats as children, but did you know your cat could think of you as a parent?
An article by Bright Side tells us that cats can form bonds with their owners and similar to babies, they can even view their owners as their parent.
Some key points outlined in the article are that cats try to socialize and create bonds with their humans. They try to be involved in what your doing to build that attachment.
The article even mentions that leaving your cat for just two minutes can increase their stress levels. Your cat also shows they care about you in different ways like head butting and even grooming you. Most cats choose their owners as their first source of security, just like kids do.
