New scam from UK could be headed to US

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There’s fear out there that a phone scam that has hit the United Kingdom could be on its way to the U.S. It has companies like CPR Call Blocker warning folks across Arizona.
In this scam the caller claims to be a police officer and tells the victim that their bank card has been cloned or money has been taken from their account. This is done to get the victim to panic. Then the scammer tries to get the victim’s bank information, have them transfer funds or take cash out for collection. Scammers have been so convincing that folks in the U.K. have fallen victim to this scam.
The Southern Arizona BBB has some things you can do to protect your bank information and money. They recommend you to ask questions, hang up the phone if you have concerns, do your own research on your own bank account and never give out your personal information.
