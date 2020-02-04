Sen. McSally invites wife of pilot killed in Kenya to State of the Union address

.S. Senator Martha McSally (R-AZ) announced that Hope Harrison of Tucson will be her guest at the president’s third State of the Union address on Tuesday, Feb. 4
Harrison’s husband, Dustin Harrison of Tucson, and two others were killed by Somali militants in a January 5th terrorist attack when a U.S. airfield in Kenya was overrun by al-Shabaab terrorists. Dustin was a civilian pilot for the U.S. Department of Defense and leaves behind wife Hope and two-year-old daughter, Heaven.
“Earlier this month, we tragically lost Dustin Harrison in a terrorist attack in Kenya,” McSally said. “I am honored to be joined by his wife, Hope Harrison, for President Trump's 2020 State of the Union speech. The Arizona community has rallied around Hope and their 2-year-old daughter Heaven and I want them to know that the nation stands by them too. We will not forget the sacrifice Dustin made for his country and pledge to honor his life and service.”
“I am beyond honored and humbled to have been invited to attend the State of the Union address as Martha McSally’s guest in honor of my beloved husband and America’s silent hero, Dustin Harrison,” Harrison said. “This will not bring my husband back, but I pray this will help bring comfort to our daughter when she is old enough to understand the honor and respect her father was given. Thank you, Martha McSally, for your service to our country and your kindness to my husband, myself, and our daughter.”
On January 30, McSally stressed the need to improve security of U.S. assets in Africa following the Jan. 5 terrorist attack on a U.S. airfield in Kenya that left three Americans dead, including Dustin Harrison of Tucson.