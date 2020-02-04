Sen. McSally invites wife of pilot killed in Kenya to State of the Union address

“I am beyond honored and humbled to have been invited to attend the State of the Union address as Martha McSally’s guest in honor of my beloved husband and America’s silent hero, Dustin Harrison,” Harrison said. “This will not bring my husband back, but I pray this will help bring comfort to our daughter when she is old enough to understand the honor and respect her father was given. Thank you, Martha McSally, for your service to our country and your kindness to my husband, myself, and our daughter.”