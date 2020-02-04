Sheriff Napier responds to allegations of perjury

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier responded to allegations of false testimony surrounding a recent Law Enforcement Merit System Council.
The allegations of perjury were aimed at two chiefs and himself. Included in the allegations was that Chief Karl Woolridge had avoided a subpoena and that Napier allowed him to do so.
Napier responded that this was largely due to medical leave for a serious medical condition.
“I am confident that careful review of the facts and of the hearing transcripts will convincingly demonstrate that perjury did not occur,” Napier said in a press release on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Napier requested an investigation into the allegation of perjury to “restore the public’s trust by having an outside and independent review of the matter.”
He said he will not comment on the matter while the investigation is underway, but when complete he will comment further.
