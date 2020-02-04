Sugar Skulls re-sign local Tohono O’Odham lineman, add three others to roster

TUCSON, Ariz. -- The Tucson Sugar Skulls have re-signed offensive lineman Antonio Rosales, a Tucson High School product who spent the 2019 season with the Sugar Skulls.
The team also added a quarterback in a trade and signed a wide receiver and a kicker bringing the number of players signed to 32.
Rosales, a member of the Tohono O’odham Nation who grew up on the San Xavier Indian Reservation in Tucson, appeared in 10 games with the Sugar Skulls last season on an offensive line that helped Tucson rank second in the league in rushing and had the IFL’s all-league running back in Mike Jones.
Rosales, 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, played at San Diego State where he started 28 games over a five-year career before joining the Sugar Skulls.
The three other additions to the roster are:
- Johnathan Banks, 6’2, 230 pounds,quarterback, Tulane University. Banks started seven games during his senior season at Tulane in 2018 and finished with 1,074 yards passing and five touchdowns. He also rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns. He appeared in 11 games in 2017 and passed for 1,797 yards and 12 touchdowns. Banks was acquired in a trade with the Green Bay Blizzard for future considerations.
- Jermaine Berry, 6’1’, 205 pounds, wide receiver, East Central University. Before attending East Central, Banks played at San Francisco City College. He was invited to training camp with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League before last season.
- Daniel Bowen, 6’0, 210 pounds, St. Bonaventure University. Although Bowen didn’t play football in college, he did play soccer at St. Bonaventure, starting in 15 games in two years with the team before embarking on a professional career as a placekicker. He played in four games with the Cape Fear Heroes of the American Arena League in 2019.
The Sugar Skulls now have 32 players signed for training camp. Players report to camp on March 3 and begin practice March 5 in preparation for the season opener on March 19 at the Cedar Rapids River Kings.
The Sugar Skulls will play seven regular-season home games at the Tucson Arena with the home opener on March 29 against the Duke City Gladiators. The regular season will go through June 27. The IFL playoffs will begin in early July.
Season tickets for the 2020 season are currently on sale to the general public with reduced prices from the 2019 season in several sections of the arena. Season ticket information is on the Sugar Skulls website at www.tucsonsugarskulls.com. Information also is available by calling the team office at 520-573-3000. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.