Taste This, Tucson: Going loco for Mr. Lokko’s raspados

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - South Tucson is classically known for some of the most popular raspados spots in southern Arizona, but there’s one place in particular that’s doing things a little differently.
Mr. Lokko Snack and Raspado Bar on 12th Ave lets you create your own raspados from scratch.
When we walked in, the first thing we saw was the giant topping bar followed by a wall filled with almost any kind of chips you could imagine. The possibilities of what you can create are endless.
Taste This, Tucson sat down with the owner of Mr. Lokko, Connie Valenzuela, who says the whole point of her raspado bar is for people to get crazy and creative with their creations.
We started off with a bag tosti verduras (tostito chips mixed with veggies, chili, chamoy and lime). It was the perfect combination of salty, sweet and sour. The veggies added a fresh crispness to the entire concoction.
Besides Mexican treats, Mr. Lokko also offers food. We ordered a torta de cochinita (shredded pork sandwich) and a coctel chorriado (corn cocktail). These two menu items satisfied our savory craving with the shredded pork being juicy and the coctel melting in your mouth, sending us straight to raspado heaven.
For the final round, we had to order a fresas con crema, which is known as a classic in the world of raspados.
Whether you’re looking to take your taste buds on an adventure or just craving a classic raspado, Mr. Lokko is the one-stop-shop for all your tasty treats south of the border.
