Tell Mel: Restaurant employees want to be paid by their Tucson-area operator. When will they see a paycheck?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Imagine working hours of overtime and never getting paid for it.
That’s the reality for some employees who worked at some Chuy’s Mesquite Broiler locations around Tucson.
The U.S. Department of Labor has ordered the operator to pay $114,964 in back wages and damages to 55 employees after investigators found the employer violated minimum wage and overtime requirements. The employer also faces $20,372 in civil penalties.
Investigators found the employer failed to keep records of overtime hours and didn’t pay some employees for all the time that they worked. The report also stated the employer failed to meet federal minimum age requirements and would pay overtime hours either in cash or in a separate check at straight-time rates.
According to the Department of Labor, the employer operated these five locations in Tucson:
· 8195 N Oracle Rd., Oro Valley
· 6741 N Thornydale Rd., Marana,
· 15318 N Oracle Rd #180, Catalina
· 4695 N Oracle Rd #109, Tucson
· 1645 W Valencia Rd #111, Tucson
KOLD News 13 spoke to former employees who shared similar experiences working at Chuy’s.
One employee claimed he worked “hundreds of overtime hours” and was never correctly compensated during the time period. The employee did not want to go on-camera in fear of retaliation or issues with his former employer.
A former employee reached out to KOLD News 13 and said “they have bounced a new check and are not paying the money from it or the last paycheck owed as well.” He claimed it took him over a month to get a paycheck cleared.
KOLD News 13 went to the U.S. Department of Labor to find out how employees could find out if they are included in the order and when they will get paid.
According to a spokesperson with the department, you can:
· Call 520-449-8468 to determine if you are included in the filing.
· The owner has until June 19, 2020 to pay all employees.
